GIFT Café Plans Inclusion For All Thanks to PCC Fund

Published: 16th February 2021 17:10

Retain Wellbeing CIC, on behalf of GIFT Café Puddington, has been awarded funding from Cheshire crime commisioner's Community Police Fund.

Retain Wellbeing CIC and the GIFT Café have been successful in their application to the community police fund, to deliver a project to make Puddington more inclusive and safer.

Retain has been awarded the grant to purchase a marquee-style, outdoor area with flooring that aims to bring people together, enjoying activities outdoors, which are all dementia inclusive.

The structure will be in the grounds of the GIFT Café and will build upon the work started before lockdown last year.

As soon as everyone is allowed to meet up outside of family groups they intend to use the space for sessions and activities organised by Retain and others to socialise, have fun and be creative.

They worked with the local policing team to develop the bid, ensuring it addressed local community safety issues including COVID-19 and specifically, inclusion for all.

The Community Police Fund links directly to the recently launched initiative to increase police visibility in every community in Cheshire by providing a dedicated Police Constable (PC) and Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) for all 122 policing communities.

The fund has been developed using money seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act (PoCA) 2002 to send a clear message to criminals that crime doesn't pay.

PCC David Keane said: "By taking out the profits that fund crime and reinvesting them into community, we can help prevent further offences and increase community safe.

"This fund is empowering our local communities, to work on tailored projects which make a real difference to your local area.

"I look forward to seeing the difference this project will make in preventing crime and anti-social behaviour."

Service Development Manager Caroline Hutton said "We can't wait to get going! First things first, we will be shopping for an appropriate structure and flooring to ensure the recent weather we have witnessed does not prohibit its use. Add some tables and chairs (socially distanced!) and activities from physical activity, bird watching, singing and anything else you can think of and we will be able to do our part in re-building people's confidence and outlook, whether they are affected by dementia or not. We look forward to welcoming you all when the time is right!"

PCSO for Neston and area, Linda Conway, added: "Group activities such as bingo, armchair yoga and singing sessions should all be made possible with the help of this grant , enabling the residents and staff to spend quality time together."

Find out more on the Cheshire Police Crime Commissioner website here.

