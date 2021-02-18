  • Bookmark this page

Calling All Neston Photographers - What Does Cheshire Mean to You?

Published: 18th February 2021 16:14

Introducing 'My Cheshire': Is there a place in the County that inspires you, an area of outstanding natural beauty, a local park or a little nook or cranny?

There are almost too many beautiful inspirations to choose from in our local area, aren't we lucky.My Cheshire
Cheshire West and Chester Museums are calling for photographs for a new rolling online exhibition celebrating the Borough, being launched on Friday 26 February.

The Museums are looking for a photo of a place that means something to you, a partner or family members, with a short piece of writing about it. It could be a description of where the photo was taken, a poem, a few lines about why you chose it, anything at all. To help inspire you Kate Harland, Museums and Heritage Manager has written a short poem to accompany her image of Waverton Gorse.

Waverton GorseWaverton Gorse photographed by Kate Harland

Once upon a spinning wheel, many spindles ago, the world stopped turning for a year or so.
The girl took to wandering and loved to explore the green lanes and byways close to her door.
She savoured the old names of woodlands she crossed, the spinney, the rough, the garth and the moss.
In covert, common, waste and gorse, she built strongholds of calm on forested floors.
- Kate Harland

To submit a contribution to the My Cheshire online exhibition:

  • All photographs to be taken in landscape.
  • Locations featured to be named and have public access.
  • Images to be taken keeping to National social distancing guidelines.
  • No people to appear in any images.
  • Images, (min 1MB, max 3MB) and written reflections, (max 60 words), to be submitted via email.

My Cheshire, is a joint project between Cheshire West Libraries and West Cheshire Museums and will be available to view from Friday 26 February here.

Welcoming the online exhibition, Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader, Cheshire West and Cheshire Council said: "I am delighted to have contributed to this online exhibition which celebrates the natural beauty and special places of where we live and work. The present time gives us a wonderful opportunity to take photos and write inspiring words that celebrate Cheshire and I especially encourage residents from across Cheshire West to contribute to My Cheshire."

 

