St Winefride's Display Power of the Heart

Published: 19th February 2021 11:05

Last week, children attending school created their own colourful hearts inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Passing by St. Winefride's Catholic Primary School, you can really feel the love. Their display of bright, colourful hearts are a symbol of love, kindness and goodness and has been aptly named 'Power of the Heart'.

Captain Tom touched all of our hearts and he showed and gave such love through his acts of kindness. So Mrs Roberts and Mrs Dee wanted the children to creat a bright, vibrant display to put a smile on faces as they pass by school.

In the teachers' own words: we wanted "to share the abundance of love and goodness we have at St Winefride's school and community. Captain Tom has left a lasting legacy for us all!"

Hearts in the making - the children worked hard so the community can smile easy. Hearts in the making - the children worked hard so the community can smile easy.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.