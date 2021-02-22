  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Feet Made That Bit More Gorgeous

Published: 22nd February 2021 10:04

Neston Chiropody & Podiatry have a new Clearanail treatment, offering a solution to clear stubborn fungal nails.

Even if it's only beautiful Thurstaton beach where we can dig our feet in the sand, you still want your feet looking their very best.

Feet on the Beach

HCPC-registered podiatrist and chiropodist, Trevor Merrick is on a mission to get your feet ready for when we can get out and explore. He says: "For years I've tried every method I can think of to clear fungal nails, including lacquer, lasers and total nail removal. These have all proven to be limited in their success, which I've found really frustrating."

A fungal nail infection usually isn't painful unless it becomes severe. It is extremely common with 20% of the general population and 75% of people over 60 years old affected. Oral tablets can be effective, but are not without their side effects.

Before & After Clearanail TreatmentBefore & After Clearanail treatment.

Neston Chiropody & Podiatry have now purchased a new Clearanail system that has evidenced fantastic results for dealing with the problem. Trevor says: "Over the years it has been known if we could just get the anti-fungal medication into the area, we could do well with fungal nails.

"But as most fungal infections are within the nail structure or nail bed, the anti-fungal medication doesn't penetrate. So I was so excited to see this class one medical device come on the market a couple of years ago.

"The results I've seen from this machine personally and from other Podiatrists made it worth pursuing and it was Dr Ivan Bristow PHD who finally convinced me of the effectiveness of this machine.

"I'm really hopeful it can have a genuine impact on fungal nails, the industry has been waiting for this for a long time."

Patients are asked to book a 20-minute assessment appointment initially, which would then be followed up by an hour-long appointment. More information about Clearanail can be found on their website.

Neston Chiropody remains open during lockdown as a healcare provider.

Neston Chiropody & Podiatry

Unit 2
The Royal Arcade
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PD

Tel: 0151 792 3144 or 07599 924923
Email: info@neston-chiropodyandpodiatry.co.uk

Neston Chiropody & Podiatry

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies