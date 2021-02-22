Feet Made That Bit More Gorgeous

Published: 22nd February 2021 10:04

Neston Chiropody & Podiatry have a new Clearanail treatment, offering a solution to clear stubborn fungal nails.

Even if it's only beautiful Thurstaton beach where we can dig our feet in the sand, you still want your feet looking their very best.

HCPC-registered podiatrist and chiropodist, Trevor Merrick is on a mission to get your feet ready for when we can get out and explore. He says: "For years I've tried every method I can think of to clear fungal nails, including lacquer, lasers and total nail removal. These have all proven to be limited in their success, which I've found really frustrating."

A fungal nail infection usually isn't painful unless it becomes severe. It is extremely common with 20% of the general population and 75% of people over 60 years old affected. Oral tablets can be effective, but are not without their side effects.

Before & After Clearanail treatment.

Neston Chiropody & Podiatry have now purchased a new Clearanail system that has evidenced fantastic results for dealing with the problem. Trevor says: "Over the years it has been known if we could just get the anti-fungal medication into the area, we could do well with fungal nails.

"But as most fungal infections are within the nail structure or nail bed, the anti-fungal medication doesn't penetrate. So I was so excited to see this class one medical device come on the market a couple of years ago.

"The results I've seen from this machine personally and from other Podiatrists made it worth pursuing and it was Dr Ivan Bristow PHD who finally convinced me of the effectiveness of this machine.

"I'm really hopeful it can have a genuine impact on fungal nails, the industry has been waiting for this for a long time."

Patients are asked to book a 20-minute assessment appointment initially, which would then be followed up by an hour-long appointment. More information about Clearanail can be found on their website.

Neston Chiropody remains open during lockdown as a healcare provider.

Unit 2

The Royal Arcade

Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PD

Tel: 0151 792 3144 or 07599 924923

Email: info@neston-chiropodyandpodiatry.co.uk

