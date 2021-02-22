Today Marks the Start of This Year's Fairtrade Fortnight

Published: 22nd February 2021 11:21

This year's theme is linking Fairtrade and climate change. By buying Fairtrade products locally and online, you can be part of the solution.



Fairtrade Fortnight Monday 22 February - Sunday 7 March is here. The focus this year is on climate change and encoraging you to 'Choose the World You Want'. By buying Fairtrade products locally and online you, the consumer, can play a part in addressing the climate crisis.

Many farmers and workers growing the food we eat do not earn enough to feed their families, invest in their community or build resilience against health and climate shocks. COVID-19 and climate change have exacerbated the already precarious situation for producers.

You can be part of the solution.

By buying Fairtrade products you give the producers higher ‘living' incomes, enabling them to adapt to climate change - look for the Fairtrade logo on products when you shop.

Visit the Fairtrade website to see Fairtrade Fortnight free short films, primary school packs, secondary school packs and the online Fairtrade Fortnight 2021 ecumenical service of worship.

Here you will also find out more about the free virtual festival happening, if you would like to join in the fun.

General information can be found on the display in the entrance porch windows at Neston Methodist Church.

Fairtrade products are available to buy online.

