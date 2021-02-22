  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Today Marks the Start of This Year's Fairtrade Fortnight

Published: 22nd February 2021 11:21

This year's theme is linking Fairtrade and climate change. By buying Fairtrade products locally and online, you can be part of the solution.

We Are A Fairtrade Town

Fairtrade Fortnight Monday 22 February - Sunday 7 March is here. The focus this year is on climate change and encoraging you to 'Choose the World You Want'. By buying Fairtrade products locally and online you, the consumer, can play a part in addressing the climate crisis.

Many farmers and workers growing the food we eat do not earn enough to feed their families, invest in their community or build resilience against health and climate shocks. COVID-19 and climate change have exacerbated the already precarious situation for producers.

You can be part of the solution.

By buying Fairtrade products you give the producers higher ‘living' incomes, enabling them to adapt to climate change - look for the Fairtrade logo on products when you shop.

Visit the Fairtrade website to see Fairtrade Fortnight free short films, primary school packs, secondary school packs and the online Fairtrade Fortnight 2021 ecumenical service of worship.

Here you will also find out more about the free virtual festival happening, if you would like to join in the fun.

General information can be found on the display in the entrance porch windows at Neston Methodist Church.

Fairtrade products are available to buy online.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies