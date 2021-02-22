COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 22nd February 2021 14:45

Neston and its surrounding villages remain in national lockdown.

Current case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for the 7 days to 17 February 2021 are as follows (numbers quoted in brackets, are those for the week 4 - 10 February, for comparison):

Little Neston 11 (4)

Neston 3 (9)



Parkgate 5 (4)



Willaston & Thornton 10 (7)

The rate per 100,000 for the Neston area overall sits at 148. Notably, for Neston in isolation, that figure reduces to 52.9 per 100,000.

Total case numbers for the area is 29, up from 24 the week prior. Numbers have dropped in Neston but have more than doubled for Little Neston. Let's wait and see what Mr Johnson's Road Map looks like when it is announced in the House of Commons from 3.30pm (Monday 22 February). Local numbers demonstrate that we're not out of the woods quite yet.

Data by ward can be found here.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep their physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you have symptoms or to get tested.

