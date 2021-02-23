  • Bookmark this page

Support Available to You in Dealing With the Pandemic

Published: 23rd February 2021 10:46

Here are some helpful links for people in the Neston area, to access information and support around the COVID-19 pandemic.

As much as yesterday's road map put in place milestones for realistically finding a way out this pandemic, there are still many weeks and many checkpoints ahead, that we all need help to navigate through.

Here are some points of reference and signposts should you want access:

  • Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group is continuing to update its website with the latest information about how the vaccination programme is being delivered locally.
  • Public Health England has put together a range of useful videos on YouTube, to help explain more about COVID-19 vaccinations.
  • Cheshire West and Chester council is advising residents to book a test for a wider range of symptoms.
  • Families are being reminded not to visit or mix with other households during the February half-term, to contain the spread.
  • A self-isolation section has been added to the council's website, highlighting the importance of self-isolating when you need to, the many things you can do to keep occupied and the support available should you need it.
  • Cheshire West Voluntary Action is focusing on wellbeing during March, helping coordinate online sessions for volunteers and staff in the community sector to attend. It's important we all take time to look after our own wellbeing and this is a great opportunity to access support.

Finally, a reminder that the census is coming. By taking part, you can help inform decisions about services that shape your community, such as healthcare, education and transport. For more information, visit the census website.

Please also refer to our article 'Dealing With COVID' for further information and guidance regarding mental health and wellbeing support, and updates on the testing and vaccination programmes.

Keep On Protecting Each Other

Please keep visiting AboutMyArea/CH64 or use the Neston Life app, for regular updates.
 
 
