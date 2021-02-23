Constables' Giveaway, This Week in Support of The Blue Bicycle

Published: 23rd February 2021 17:05

Constable Estate Agents are shouting from the rooftops, the biggest thank you to local eateries, for their continued focus on the Neston community.

Constables, last Sunday, launched four weeks' worth of giveaways: 4 eateries, 4 weeks, 4 giveaways, 4 winners. They say: "We're celebrating our local eateries and all of the hard work they have put in over the past year or so, to keep our community (and us!) fed & watered."

This week is Week Two and is all about family-owned and run The Blue Bicycle. If you haven't already, check out their website for a delicious selection of cakes to order, plus their takeaway menu, that is in operation during lockdown.

In Constables' words: "This time we celebrate The Blue Bicycle for their resilience & adaptability as a new business, weathering the pandemic like seasoned pros. You've moved online, built safe areas & raised money for charity - all whilst keeping our community fed & watered. For that - we thank you."

The Blue Bicycle have a lovely outdoor terraced area where we're sure they will be inviting you to enjoy their Ginger Cat coffee and homemade food as soon as they can.

Constables are running a weekly community giveaway throughout February via Instagram. The four restaurants include Elephant Collective, The Blue Bicycle, Paisley Grey and Real Food Kitchen. The giveaway prize is a £50 voucher each week for the selected eatery.

