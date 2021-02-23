  • Bookmark this page

Nespresso® Lovers Neston, Elephant Coffee Have Your Back

Published: 23rd February 2021 11:03

On March 1st, Elephant Coffee will be launching their very own coffee pods, that are not only Nespresso® compatible, but also completely compostable.

Elephant Coffee have previously been recognised by the prestigious Cafe Life Awards with a Gold Award for an outstanding contribution to changing the industry.

They are known for their Déjà Vu blend and they already champion you enjoying it in your own home, with beans or ground coffee being sold by the packet in their venues.

But on 1st March they are upping their game once again and to all Nespresso® lovers' delight, Elephant's very own coffee pods will be made available.

They're not only Nespresso® compatible, but also completely plastic-free and of course, compostable.

Coffee has always been the benchmark for everything they do at Elephant. They believe in starting your day with a good cup of coffee and so their coffee is carefully selected from sustainable sources.

In Elephant's own words: "It is a ‘billboard level' event to be fair..."

Elephant coffee pods billboard

Elephant Coffee

 

 

OPENING TIMES

MON : 08:00 – 17:00
TUE : 08:00 – 17:00
WED : 08:00 – 17:00
THU : 08:00 – 17:00
FRI : 08:00 – 17:00
SAT : 08:00 – 17:00
SUN : 09:00 – 16:00

