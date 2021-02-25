Local Sophie Wants to Share With You The Mind Journey

Published: 25th February 2021 10:00

Sophie Maylor knows the importance of mental health and she's determined to share her learning with the Neston Facebook community.



Rewind to April 2020 and Sophie, having been on a mind journey of her own, launched Facebook group 'The Mind Journey'. It is a private group, aimed at Neston locals, and Sophie's morning affirmations make for a confident start to the day.

Sophie is passionate about sharing positivity, self-healing, love and wellbeing for both the body and mind. She has reaped the rewards of having had Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) herself and is currently studying a degree at university in mental health and wellbeing.

Alongside her degree, Sophie is training in Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), CBT, plus mental health and wellbeing for children and young people.

She runs an online peer support group with Neston Community Centre and hopefully the youth groups will be face-to-face soon.

This social peer support group already has 1,200 members and growing, which is fantastic. It is a safe space for people to feel motivated and seek or provide support. Maybe it's somewhere you might find solace...

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.