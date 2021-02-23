  • Bookmark this page

Announcement from the Committee for Neston Village Fair

Author: Neston Village Fair Committee Published: 23rd February 2021 21:01

Please find below a statement regarding the 2021 Neston Village Fair.

Neston Village Fair 2019Youngsters enjoying Neston Village Fair 2019, captured by Bernard Rose Photography®It is with deep regret that the Neston Village Fair Committee have decided not to proceed with this year's Village Fair.

There is considerable cause for optimism that the COVID-19 situation is likely to improve significantly, with the roll out of the vaccine programme. However, there is still some uncertainty when we will be in a position to hold an event such as the Village Fair, where hundreds of people meet together in close proximity.

It would be almost impossible to achieve any form of social distancing should that still be required, which given that the vaccine programme is unlikely to be completed until, at the earliest the end of July, seems highly likely.

It was felt that there were still too many uncertainties to enable us to make any decision at this stage to proceed with the Village Fair in the current year.

We are still committed to organising the Village Fair in future years, so look forward to a COVID-free Fair in 2022.

Neston Village Fair Committee

 

To enjoy pictures from previous years' celebrations, please see our articles here.

 
 
 
 
 
