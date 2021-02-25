Vaccine Rollout Praise for the Partnerships That Are Delivering Great Results

Published: 25th February 2021 12:15

The Local Government Association has celebrated the role that our council have played, along with an army of volunteers, working in partnership to achieve over 100,000 vaccinations in Cheshire West and Chester already.

Neston Willaston PCN were happy to receive a donation of goodies from The Hinderton Arms.

They say: "During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) has been providing ongoing support for the pre-planning of Primary Care Network (PCN) sites and the rollout of all COVID-19 vaccination sites across the borough.

"Cheshire West and Chester Council is part of the Cheshire West Integrated Care Partnership which is a collaboration of local NHS health and care organisations and the council who have the same shared goal to support people to live longer, healthier lives, improve people's experience of care and to safeguard the future of the local health and care system.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, CWAC has been providing ongoing support for the pre-planning of PCN sites and the rollout of all COVID-19 vaccination sites across the borough.

"This crucial support has involved initial site surveys to review the logistical element of the sites, taking into account preferred routes for vehicles, traffic management and directional signage.

"The protection of highway routes from utility works performs part of this process to ensure non-essential road works are delayed, in order to maintain access for residents to these vaccination sites.

"During the extreme cold weather, the CWAC team have ensured routes and walkways to these sites have been gritted. Specific staff parking has been allocated at some sites to allow more accessible parking for patients receiving their vaccine. During the start-up of the sites, venue visits and contacts with site managers were carried out to consider any pending issues or off-site safety requirements linking to highway activity."

Leader of CWAC Council Louise Gittins, with NCYC's Gareth Prytherch and team.

Of the Neston vaccination site specifically, they say: "During the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, the Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network (PCN) faced various challenges with potential sites, due to their accessibility, size, weather conditions and the potential frailty and sheer numbers involved in the first priority groups (over 80s and over 75s).

"The PCN and Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC) already have a strong working relationship and this was put into effect by utilising NCYC's experience of managing events and volunteers, allowing the Primary Care staff to focus on the vaccination process.

"At short notice, the PCN received notification about delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine on 5 January. NCYC used their established systems to organise volunteers and within 24 hours, 80 per cent of the volunteering positions were filled and all slots were filled by lunchtime the following day. Over 200 volunteers signed up to support the vaccination rollout within the community, working a total of 480 hours and enabling 2300 residents to be vaccinated in a safe environment.

"This programme worked effectively due to the ongoing collaboration between the PCN and NCYC. Key partners and residents of the close-knit community all came together to show their support and play their part in the fight against the virus."

Huge thanks go to Neston and Willaston PCN, Cheshire West and Chester Council and of course, Neston Community Youth Centre. Well done for delivering a fantastic result.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.