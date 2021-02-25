Hip and Harmony Say 'That's a Wrap' on the Stay Connected Programme

Published: 25th February 2021 13:45

Thanks to a donation from Constables Estate Agents, Hip & Harmony CIC were able to deliver a 6-week 'Stay Connected' programme that, after a successful run, has now concluded.

The Hip & Harmony team have ultimately thanked Constables for their generous £1,000 donation. They used the money to create the 'Stay Connected' online programme, delivering virtual events and focusing on mental health and wellbeing for both children and adults.

The programme reached out directly into our own community and achieved so much, including:

20 online events per week were created, all welcome to attend.

Over 160 children and adults per week connected together through Zoom.

Story videos and children's cookery classes were welcomed and the videos have had over 700 YouTube hits.

100 free children's books were donated to all six local primary schools by local author, Martyn Harvey, who has been delivering workshops as part of the programme.

24 floral arrangements were created by the Flower Society and have been donated to well-deserving recipients in our community.



Hip & Harmony, in connection with 'Christmas In Neston' say: "The overall impact has been so positive and more than we could have hoped for.

"Some of the groups are continuing to 'Stay Connected', as people have developed new interests and friendships, that have helped some combat loneliness."

To Constables, they say: "Without your financial support, none of this would have happened and we cannot thank you enough."

To see our original coverage of the Constables' donation, please click here.

For an overview of the 'Stay Connected' programme, see our January article here.

