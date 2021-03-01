  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

The Mother's Day Afternoon Tea That's Nearly As Special as Mum

Published: 1st March 2021 08:42

The Blue Bicycle in Neston have created their scrumptious Mother's Day Special Afternoon Tea for your mum to enjoy, in the comfort of her own home or garden, on her special day.

As a family-run coffee shop here in Neston, The Blue Bicycle know what it means to make your mum's day special. They have created their scrumptious Afternoon Tea, beautifully packaged for collection or delivery, especially for your mum.

Mother's Day Afternoon TeaThis delightful offering would sit perfectly next to a bouquet of flowers.

This gift is available to order now - **last few places remaining**.
Delivery is available to postal codes CH60, CH61, CH62, CH63 and CH64.

Menu

The Mother's Day Special Afternoon Tea menu is £16.95 per adult, £9.95 per child portion.

Contact The Blue Bicycle to get your Mother's Day plans sorted today. You can order online here.

The Blue Bicycle

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970
Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk


 Facebook

Neston Life

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies