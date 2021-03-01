The Mother's Day Afternoon Tea That's Nearly As Special as Mum

Published: 1st March 2021 08:42

The Blue Bicycle in Neston have created their scrumptious Mother's Day Special Afternoon Tea for your mum to enjoy, in the comfort of her own home or garden, on her special day.

As a family-run coffee shop here in Neston, The Blue Bicycle know what it means to make your mum's day special. They have created their scrumptious Afternoon Tea, beautifully packaged for collection or delivery, especially for your mum.

This delightful offering would sit perfectly next to a bouquet of flowers.

This gift is available to order now - **last few places remaining**.

Delivery is available to postal codes CH60, CH61, CH62, CH63 and CH64.

The Mother's Day Special Afternoon Tea menu is £16.95 per adult, £9.95 per child portion.

Contact The Blue Bicycle to get your Mother's Day plans sorted today. You can order online here.

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk





