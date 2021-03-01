COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 1st March 2021 08:52

Neston and its surrounding villages remain in national lockdown.

The number of visitors to Parkgate, in particular, this weekend are cause for concern. We remain governed by the same 'stay at home' message.

There are people who seem to think that the announcement for the road map out of lockdown, was an announcement saying this is all already over. Reports from Crosby Beach and West Kirby suggest masses flocked to beaches and beauty spots in the nice weather.

Police and officials are aware of problem spots like Parkgate and are doing all they can to monitor the situation.

Current case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for the 7 days to 24 February 2021 are as follows (numbers quoted in brackets, are those for the week 11 - 17 February, for comparison):

Little Neston 3 (11)

Neston 3 (3)



Parkgate 5 (5)



Willaston & Thornton 6 (10)

The rate per 100,000 for the Neston area overall sits at 85.12, down from 148.

Case numbers for the area are coming down and so the area is on track for the national road map to recovery.

Data by ward can be found here.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep their physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you have symptoms or to get tested.

