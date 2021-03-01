  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Constables Gets A Home Makeover Of Their Own

Published: 1st March 2021 13:52

Constables Estate Agents opened their doors on Neston's high street in 2005 and being market-leading, felt that now was the time for a home makeover of their own.

Constables' new look

With the arrival of new businesses to the area, like Evoke Architecture, new life is being breathed into shop fronts in town.

With the help of another local business AT HOME Decor, Constables have spring cleaned their branding and renovated their office space into a warm, welcoming environment for anyone searching for their new home.

Constables welcoming office space

AT HOME Decor offer an interior painting and home styling service, giving advice on tips, trends and inspiring ideas for interiors. In their own words: "Bringing your home to life!"

AT HOME Decor

Of the renovation at Constables, Sue at AT HOME Decor has said: "I've loved every minute being involved with such a great team @constablesea, seeing their new branding ideas become reality. Revamping their Neston office has been a blast, such a welcoming office space and super classy colours. What a transformation!"

Constables before renovationOffice space getting ready for its facelift.

Constables shop front ready to be uplifted.Work starts...

Constables want you to know that the housing market remains open and they are still operating for valuations and viewings, however the office is currently only open via pre-arranged appointment.  

Last month, Constables have actually set a February record for the number of 'sale-agreed' successes.

Not only have they set a record, they have also achieved more sales in the CH64 area than all of the other agents combined. Of their success, Constables say: "We couldn't be happier for our clients this month", once again putting the customer at the forefront.

If you're thinking about selling or would like to know more about how Constables' successful formula can work for you, please get in touch.

Constables
 

Neston House
21 High Street
Neston
CH64 9TZ

Tel: 0151 353 1333
Fax: 0151 353 1666
Email: info@constablesestateagents.co.uk

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies