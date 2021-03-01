Constables Gets A Home Makeover Of Their Own

Published: 1st March 2021 13:52

Constables Estate Agents opened their doors on Neston's high street in 2005 and being market-leading, felt that now was the time for a home makeover of their own.

With the arrival of new businesses to the area, like Evoke Architecture, new life is being breathed into shop fronts in town.

With the help of another local business AT HOME Decor, Constables have spring cleaned their branding and renovated their office space into a warm, welcoming environment for anyone searching for their new home.

AT HOME Decor offer an interior painting and home styling service, giving advice on tips, trends and inspiring ideas for interiors. In their own words: "Bringing your home to life!"

Of the renovation at Constables, Sue at AT HOME Decor has said: "I've loved every minute being involved with such a great team @constablesea, seeing their new branding ideas become reality. Revamping their Neston office has been a blast, such a welcoming office space and super classy colours. What a transformation!"

Office space getting ready for its facelift.

Work starts...

Constables want you to know that the housing market remains open and they are still operating for valuations and viewings, however the office is currently only open via pre-arranged appointment.

Last month, Constables have actually set a February record for the number of 'sale-agreed' successes.

Not only have they set a record, they have also achieved more sales in the CH64 area than all of the other agents combined. Of their success, Constables say: "We couldn't be happier for our clients this month", once again putting the customer at the forefront.

If you're thinking about selling or would like to know more about how Constables' successful formula can work for you, please get in touch.

Neston House

21 High Street

Neston

CH64 9TZ

Tel: 0151 353 1333

Fax: 0151 353 1666

Email: info@constablesestateagents.co.uk

