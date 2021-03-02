  • Bookmark this page

Trees for Climate Project Aims to Cut Neston's Carbon Emissions

Published: 2nd March 2021 08:52

In partnership with RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands in Neston, Total Environment hope to secure external funding for the creation of new native woodlands.

The Total Environment team at Cheshire West and Chester council carry out project, planning and advisory work, with the aim of creating a better environment for residents. They work closely with external organisations such as Mersey Forest, Historic England, Cheshire Wildlife Trust and Natural England.

The team have been working with RSPB Burton to secure some external funding for the creation of new native woodlands. The image below illustrates the area to be planted or to launch this plan as a document, please click here.

Trees for Climate

The proposal, see plan attached, will be put forward along with a number of other sites from across the borough for Trees for Climate funding later this year.

Trees for Climate, as the name suggests, is linked to supporting projects which contribute towards reducing the borough's carbon emissions through the creation of new woodlands and increasing tree canopy coverage.

Delivering year 1 schemes will happen soon and then progression of year 2 site assessments will commence, with applications for year 2 to be submitted in the Autumn.

The team at RSPB Burton have been very supportive, as the project will also complement their plans for extending and creating new habitats, which would encourage greater biodiversity at their site.

Leader of the Council and Member for the Little Neston Ward, Councillor Louise Gittins says: "If you are aware of any other sites or know any private land owners within your ward who may be interested in nominating sites for year 2 funding, please get in touch."

Please email Cllr Gittins at louise.gittins@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

RSPB BurtonBeautiful RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands, photographed by P. Jubb.

