April is Make a Will Month for St John's

Published: 2nd March 2021

Secure your family's future and your own peace of mind.

Wirral Hospice St John's annual Make a Will month, in April, will go ahead this year even though coronavirus is still significantly affecting the way we live our lives and focusing all of us on the way we think about our futures.

The hospice has been continuing, throughout the crisis, to provide its specialist care and support services, free of charge, to patients with life-limiting illnesses, alongside appropriate support for their loved ones too.

It costs more than £5million each year to run the hospice and this is only possible through the ongoing support of our whole Wirral community, individuals, businesses and other organisations, who continue to support the hospice in so many ways.

Make a Will Month

Each April, a host of Wirral solicitors' partner with the hospice to offer people the chance to make a new Will, or revise their old one

The participating legal firms offer valuable time and waive their normal fees to ask people to make a kind donation to the hospice for their Will-writing services at a significant discount to the normal cost.

For a suggested donation of £90 for a single Will or £150 for a double Will, which goes directly here to your local adult hospice, you can be safe in the knowledge that all of your assets will go exactly where you wish them to when you're no longer around.

Appointments are available throughout April but fill up really quickly, so an early booking is strongly advised and we encourage our supporters to contact the solicitors in March to make their booking and to quote Wirral Hospice St John's Make a Will Month when booking a consultation.

When you make your booking, the solicitor you choose will send out an initial form for you to fill in so that the main issues you want to be addressed in your Will are covered. Because of potential coronavirus restrictions this year, consultations may be held via a type of video call (Zoom, Teams, FaceTime or similar) or over the phone.

Why Make A Will?

It's natural for people to believe there's plenty of time before they have to take this important step, but experience tells us that it's never too early. If your Will is not officially drawn up then your assets may be subject to processes under the law which may have negative repercussions for loved ones for many years.

You may already have a Will in place but major changes can happen in life, including marriage, divorce, having children or even the death of a loved one, which can potentially invalidate some, or all, of a current Will.

Unmarried partners or those who have not registered a civil partnership cannot inherit from each other unless there is a Will in place. Homeowners and people with dependent children are especially encouraged to have an up-to-date Will.

Legacies

Legacies have become a significant part of hospice income and, although amounts greatly vary according to people's circumstances, Wirral Hospice St John's is extremely grateful when people choose to leave a gift of any size.

Anything that is left to charity is not counted towards the total taxable value of your estate and if you leave at least 10% of your ‘net estate' to a charity it can cut inheritance tax from 40% to 36% where that may be applicable.

There are different ways of leaving a gift in your Will;

Residual legacy: A gift of the remainder or share of your estate, after all other gifts are given and debts cleared

Pecuniary legacy: A gift of a fixed sum of money

Specific legacy: A gift of a particular named item such as jewellery, a painting, a car or such like

Please do note that if you further choose to leave something to the hospice, or any other charity, in your will it is totally for your discretion and completely confidential between you and your solicitor, there is absolutely no obligation to leave a gift in your Will to the hospice.

Margie, a hospice supporter who took up an appointment through Make a Will Month told us about her experience: "I decided to make my own will as part of Make a Will Month. Like many other people I'd been putting it off too, but once I made the appointment and received the initial paperwork, including a form to fill in at home, I started to relax.

"Even though the initial discussions with loved ones seemed hard I found the whole process itself really easy. I have peace of mind now and, because of what I know about the hospice, it was great to be able to make the donation to help make a difference."

For more information please contact Julia Evans: call 0151 343 0778 or email juliae@wirralhospice.org or visit wirralhospice.org/makeawillmonth.

For more detail about St John's see here.

Participating solicitors in the Neston area

MGC Solicitors

Andrew McLoughlin

11 High Street

Neston

CH64 9TY

Tel: 0151 336 7405

Wilde & Co

Mr Stephen Wilde

6 Bridge Street

Neston

CH64 9UJ

Tel: 0151 353 1899

