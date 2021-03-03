ITV Transporting Burton Village Back to the Sixties

Published: 3rd March 2021 14:27

Liverpool Film Studios will be in Burton Saturday 6 March, filming a new adaptation of ‘The Ipcress File' and so the centre of the village will be less accessible than normal.

Work is underway on a new television adaptation of ‘The Ipcress File', Len Deighton's first spy novel, published in 1962. The production will recreate the idyllic village setting described in the story and will be a six part drama to be screened on ITV.

Visually and stylistically the show will be a homage to the original film (starring Michael Caine), but will be a more faithful adaptation of the underlying novel.

Photograph courtesy of Bernard Rose Photography Photograph courtesy of Bernard Rose Photography @BRPimages They will predominantly be filming around the vicinity of The Rake. As filming will be taking place next to the roadside, Liverpool Film Studios and HP Films Ltd are hoping to institute a three way Stop/Go system, to hold traffic for takes only.

Residents of Burton have already been notified that there will be access restrictions in place on Saturday between 7.30am - 7pm. A map of the proposed interruption can be seen below (click map for PDF version):





Due to the current pandemic, they are working under strict protocols to ensure that activities don't pose any risk of infection to the public, or to the cast and crew. Prior to filming they will institute a plan to ensure that there is no direct interaction between ‘filming' and residents.

These plans form part of the application to Public Health at Cheshire West and Chester council, for permission to film. In practical terms this means that there will be marshalling of activities to maintain ‘social distance' from the public at all times.

Alex Tridimas, Location Manager at HP Films Ltd says: "We are excited to be filming in Burton at this time, however due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we would respectfully ask people not to come or gather at the location to watch the filming.

"Please stay home, stay safe and enjoy the production on its release."

The final scene of the day will be filming a car exploding as part of the action. This will not be a real explosion, but rather a controlled simulation involving a gas plume (or equivalent) special effect.

For the duration of that sequence, crew are planning to institute a full road closure for approximately two hours. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained for the duration of this closure.

HP Films Limited has been established by one of the UK's leading film and television companies. They say: "We work in very sensitive locations on all our projects and take every step to protect property and the local environment.

"We will, on all counts, try our best to minimize disruption during filming. We will also ensure that we leave the area as we found it."

The show stars Joe Cole of Peaky Blinders fame, Harry Palmer, Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander and is adapted by BAFTA winning, Trainspotting writer John Hodge.

Photographs from filming on location in Liverpool city centre, snapped for the Liverpool Echo, can be viewed here and here

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.