  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Working Together to Deliver a Successful Census 2021

Published: 4th March 2021 10:38

The 10-yearly survey, will start to land in Neston letterboxes this week.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is working with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to deliver this year's national census, which will help to shape the future of local services. Households will begin receiving letters with online codes this week explaining how they can complete their online census. 

Census 2021

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of the council said, "We urge everyone to complete their census form in writing or online because it a crucial way of ensuring that, in future, we can give the right support to the right people at the right time.

"Understanding the needs of the nation helps everyone from central government to local organisations, such as councils and health authorities, plan and fund public services across England and Wales. Census outputs inform where public funding is spent on services like transport, education and health."

The census, taking place on 21 March 2021, will shed light on the needs of different groups and communities and the inequalities people experience.

Being completed in 2021, it ensures that the big decisions facing the country following the coronavirus pandemic and EU exit are based on the best information possible.

Graham Povey has been appointed by ONS as the borough's Census Engagement Manager. Graham said, "I feel very fortunate to help support the residents of Cheshire West and Chester. Alongside key departments within the Council, I am working with organisations, charities, faith groups and community leaders to help and encourage people to take part in the census and make a real difference in their community."

All households will start to receive letters this week explaining how they can complete their online census with an online activation code. People can also request a paper questionnaire if they would prefer.

There is plenty of help available. You can complete the census over the phone with assistance from trained staff via the ONS' freephone national contact centre on 0800 141 2021 or via the local census support centre on 0300 123 7728.

The ONS also provides in-person support to complete the census online through Census Support Centres where it is safe to do so. The main census field operation will begin only after Census Day, contacting those who have not responded. Field staff will never need to enter people's houses; they will always be socially distanced, wear PPE and work in line with all government guidance. They will be operating in the same way as a postal or food delivery visit.

Census 2021 will include questions about your sex, age, work, health, education, household size and ethnicity. For the first time, there will be a question asking people whether they have served in the armed forces, as well as voluntary questions for those aged 16 and over on sexual orientation and gender identity. Results will be available in 12 months, although personal records will be locked away for 100 years, kept safe for future generations.

For more information and advice on how to answer the questions, visit census.gov.uk.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies