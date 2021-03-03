Activity Box Loan Scheme for People with Dementia

Published: 3rd March 2021

Dementia Together Wirral, a charity local to Neston, formed in 2018, provides opportunities for people affected by dementia to meet new people, make friends and enjoy a wide range of activities in a supportive environment.

Sample loan Activity Box.

Before the pandemic Dementia Together Wirral hosted a variety of regular events including 'Musical Minds', a craft and games group, monthly reminisence cafés (across 11 Wirral venues), coach trips to places of interest and a monthly walking group.

The pandemic has curtailed most of these actrivites but Dementia Together Wirral's volunteers remain determined to help people affected by dementia to connect and keep mentally and socially active. After consultation with service users, or 'Friends' as Dementia Together Wirral calls them, the Activity Box Project was launched in December 2020.



Each loan Activity Box is carefully curated and delivered to a Friend's doorstep by one of Dementia Together Wirral's dedicated volunteers. Every box is unique and contains items to encourage mental stimulation (e.g. word searches, games, jigsaws) plus reminiscence objects - selected to spark conversation between carers and people with dementia.

Each month, volunteers collect, quarantine, sanitise, refill and redistribute the Activity Boxes so Friends get a chance to enjoy a whole new box each month. Most items are purchased specifically for the boxes however we welcome donations of local history books or small pieces of paraphernalia of yesteryear or unused puzzle books. One item which has proven especially popular are our Twiddle Muffs. Twiddle Muffs are designed to provide comfort and sensory stimulation for fidgeting fingers. They can be easily knitted, crocheted or sewn with odds and ends of fabric. We'd love it if you could help out by making and donating Twiddlemuffs for future boxes.



We've been very fortunate to receive a donation of £1,600 from Willaston & South Wirral Rotary Club for the Activity Box Project, all thanks to their phenomenal fundraising efforts, including open-air book sales and a Santa Sleigh collection. This will enable Dementia Together Wirral to create, fill and deliver 25 more activity boxes, which will in turn, help to keep people affected by dementia connected, engaged and active.

Dementia Together Wirral Friends John and Laura Redmond have enjoyed their monthly Activity Box deliveries. John said: "It's lovely for us to be able to look through things together and share the memories that are prompted by looking at old photos and postcards."

Dementia Together Wirral supports anyone affected by memory loss or dementia in Wirral. If you, or someone you know, would benefit from the free Activity Box loan scheme, just give our administrator Heather a call on 07935 797 445 or drop us an email at Help.DTW@gmail.com.

If you'd like to volunteer with Dementia Together Wirral, or perhaps just lend a hand knitting some Twiddlemuffs, we'd love to hear from you.

