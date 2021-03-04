World Book Day Comes to Neston

Published: 4th March 2021 11:17

In celebration of World Book Day 2021, Linghams Booksellers Heswall are enjoying delivering a jam-packed week of events to schoolchildren in Neston and far beyond.

Some children may be nervous about heading back to school on Monday, and so World Book Day has fallen with perfect timing to generate lots of enthusiasm and excitement.

Owner at Linghams, Sue Porter, said in her own words, this is: "a mad, crazy week", with so far 8,000 children joining the week's events.

Yesterday, Linghams welcomed celebrated author Liz Pichon who has written the hugely popular Tom Gates series aimed at Juniors.

Television star Dermot O'Leary joined in on the fun, reading the latest instalment of his 'Toto the Ninja Cat...' books.

More children enjoyed a session with another familiar face, Blue Peter presenter Radzi when he asked who could 'Move Like a Lion'? Not one to sit still for long, Radzi's book had the children learning to walk like a crab, swing like a monkey, and slide like a penguin.

Trying to catch Sue earlier this morning, she was already lost in another online workshop for Key Stage 1 Infants with authors John Kane, Julia Patton and Jonny Duddle.

This afternoon there are yet more interactive sessions planned with Konnie Huq, Chris Wakling and Andy Shepherd.

Tomorrow is the turn of Elle McNicoll, who is a neurodivergent author. Elle says: "Every child deserves to see themselves reflected positively in stories.", regardless of neurological differences like autism or learning difficulties for example. How right she is.

Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone, or email.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

