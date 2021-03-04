  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

World Book Day Comes to Neston

Published: 4th March 2021 11:17

In celebration of World Book Day 2021, Linghams Booksellers Heswall are enjoying delivering a jam-packed week of events to schoolchildren in Neston and far beyond.

Some children may be nervous about heading back to school on Monday, and so World Book Day has fallen with perfect timing to generate lots of enthusiasm and excitement.

Owner at Linghams, Sue Porter, said in her own words, this is: "a mad, crazy week", with so far 8,000 children joining the week's events. 

Yesterday, Linghams welcomed celebrated author Liz Pichon who has written the hugely popular Tom Gates series aimed at Juniors.

Liz Pichon, author of the Tom Gates series

Liz Pichon

Television star Dermot O'Leary joined in on the fun, reading the latest instalment of his 'Toto the Ninja Cat...' books.  

Dermot O'Leary

More children enjoyed a session with another familiar face, Blue Peter presenter Radzi when he asked who could 'Move Like a Lion'? Not one to sit still for long, Radzi's book had the children learning to walk like a crab, swing like a monkey, and slide like a penguin. 

Radzi

Trying to catch Sue earlier this morning, she was already lost in another online workshop for Key Stage 1 Infants with authors John Kane, Julia Patton and Jonny Duddle.

John Kane

Julia Patton

Jonny Duddle

This afternoon there are yet more interactive sessions planned with Konnie Huq, Chris Wakling and Andy Shepherd.

Tomorrow is the turn of Elle McNicoll, who is a neurodivergent author. Elle says: "Every child deserves to see themselves reflected positively in stories.", regardless of neurological differences like autism or learning difficulties for example. How right she is.

 

Linghams' Heswall shop is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, during the current lockdown. You can shop by phone, or email.

Linghams Booksellers
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

Tel: 0151 342 7290 Email: books@linghams.co.uk

Linghams

4 Indies

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies