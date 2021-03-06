The Show Must Go On...

Published: 6th March 2021 09:47

Neston based professional theatre company Little Actors are delighted to get back to their Brook Street theatre space after lockdown.

There are plenty of new plans for children, young people and over fifties groups, back at the venue 'where it all happens'. As always, Little Actors workshops and rehearsals will be led by highly trained and experienced professional actors, who live locally.

Coming Up for Summer 2021

Theatre Club for ages 5 to 11 - Saturday 10.15am to 12.15pm - Workshops in drama and musical theatre.

LAMDA - Saturday 12.30 to 1.30pm - Examination preparation for London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Ofqual-approved qualification.

InterACT Youth Theatre for Year 7 and above - Wednesday 5 to 7pm - Rehearsing a play for open air performances June 2021. Then working with National Theatre Connections for the 2022 Leverhulme Drama Festival and Storyhouse transfers.

Brightlights Theatre over 50s performance group - Friday 11am-1pm - Working on performances for open air in June 2021 and then preparing for the Leverhulme Drama Festival 2022, plus performances at Storyhouse.

Coming Soon

DramaTots - New weekday creative workshops to include drama, dance, singing, crafts, storytelling and refreshments.

Musical Theatre Performance Company, for ages 8 and above - Working with professional directors, choreographers and musical directors to present a musical in the summer of 2022 in Neston and at Storyhouse.



Cha, Cha, Chair Dance Fitness: An inclusive weekday fitness class, including chat and refreshments.



Theatre in Education (TIE): The team of professional actors are rehearsing a repertoire of work for local small-scale touring.

Free places are available to all children registered for free school meals with the Department for Education and there is also a 50% discount for low income families.

All work is delivered from their theatre space 26-30 Brook Street, Neston CH64 9XL.

For further details, please contact Little Actors on 07385 849864, by email mail@littleactorstheatre.com or visit their website. Little Actors is a registered charity and is always ready to welcome new members.

