Shopping Habits and Helping Neston Thrive

Published: 15th March 2021 15:38

The wealth of independent businesses we have here in Neston are the beating heart of our community.

Between Neston, Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston and surrounding villages we are almost self-sufficient, blessed with an eclectic collection of shops and services, eateries and homewares.

We love any excuse to celebrate Neston Independents and with the impending re-opening of non-essential retail Monday 12 April, now is as good a time as any.

Open for business
 
It is a harsh truth that COVID-19 has only accelerated the decline of the high street. Consumers have welcomed the ability to shop remotely and have goods and services delivered to the door.
 
Whilst the lockdown can be blamed for the dramatic drop in footfall, the shift in shopping habits will outlive any 'reopening of society'. 
 
Sometimes the convenience of not leaving home can drive us to shop with corporate giants when a lot of what we want and need can be sourced locally. Service, reputation, experience is what differentiates local businesses. Furthermore, research shows that £10 spent with a local independent shop means up to an additional £50 goes back into the local economy.*
 
On the Neston Life app and through the website, we intend to launch an online shopping hub, known simply as Neston Independents. We hope to help make products and services as easily and as readily accessible as you want and/or need them to be.
 

So let's celebrate #NestonIndependents! Show your love on social media, using the hashtag, and we'll update you as we progress through our project.

 
