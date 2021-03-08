Advance Book Your Visit to Ness Gardens

Published: 8th March 2021 08:45

When visiting Ness Gardens from Friday 12 March, you will need to book tickets in advance.

There is no doubt that the last twelve months have been challenging. Throughout, Ness Botanic Gardens have been pleased to remain open for so much of that time, providing a safe and pleasant environment for local visitors to enjoy.

For the most part, they have been able to open without the need for advance bookings. However, as the weather improves, visitor numbers are expected to increase and as a result, they will be moving to admission by advance booking only, between Friday 12 March and Monday 12 April 2021.

To book, you can call 0151 795 6300, daily between 10am-4pm. There is no charge for members, however non-member visitors will be asked to pay in advance, where possible.

The team at Ness are currently reviewing the governmental roadmap guidance and are busy planning a roadmap of their own, mapping the steps required ahead of full re-opening. Updates will be provided as work progresses.

Ensuring the health and safety of members, visitors, staff, students and volunteers has remained priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and this remains the case as restrictions ease. With this in mind, visitors are asked to continue to follow social distancing, hand hygiene and face covering guidance, as appropriate. If you're feeling unwell, Ness Gardens ask that you stay at home and get well before visiting.

The Ness Botanic Gardens website and social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and

Instagram remain excellent sources of up to date information.

The team have expressed their thanks to visitors, for their kind and generous support during what is a difficult period for many. They have thoroughly enjoyed seeing the many visitors over the last few months and look forward to seeing more, as restrictions ease.

