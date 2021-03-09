Neston Artist Auctions Art in Aid of Hospice of the Good Shepherd

Published: 9th March 2021 09:41

Local man Joe Tunstall has been inspired by his own experiences to donate art for sale at the Hospice's next Virtual Auction.

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd are delighted to be hosting another Virtual Auction on Thursday evening 11 March, to raise money to support the #SaveYourHospice appeal.

They are a respected provider of palliative care in our local area and need donations to continue providing a much-needed service.

Neston artist Joe says: "As a resident in Neston and as a past receiver of their services, I have donated 24 acrylic paintings, some of which will be on sale.

"I most often paint landscapes, but have painted most things in my time!

"... most of the auction are items from my wife Paula who died in 2019 and my paintings as a member of Neston and District Art Society."

Joe has lived in West Vale for 43 years and says he: "wouldn't want to live anywhere else".

The auction is a general auction, selling a variety of items. Joe recalls: The last one before Christmas sold five of my paintings..."

The auction will take place via the Hospice of the Good Shepherd Facebook page and Facebook Live, from 7.30pm.

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd Hospice wish you "Happy bidding!"

