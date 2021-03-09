Inspiring Local Lads Doing One for the Boys

Published: 9th March 2021 16:07

Five local Neston lads, the best of friends, taking on yet another huge challenge, this time in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Stuart Sadler, Neil Forrest, Craig Tierney, Mike Mosedale, Daniel Griffiths and Robert Tyson are six names that make you feel proud to share Neston as home. In their own words, they simply want "to give back".

There isn't enough to contend with in the world today, so they decided it was time to embrace completing the huge Peak District Challenge. #TeamNomads will descend on Bakewell, Derbyshire on 3-4 July this summer.

This group of aged males (they're all approaching the big 40 this year), will run, jog, walk and hike 100 kilometres through the beautiful Peak District National Park. At least the views will be lovely and fingers crossed for the weather.

Neil says: "This challenge will be as much of a mental challenge, as it will be a physical one for us.

"Over the years, we have each lost someone close to us to cancer and as a group of (ageing) men, we couldn't think of a better charity to raise money for other than Prostate Cancer UK.

"This is a charity extremely close to my family after seeing first hand what damage this cruel disease not only does to a person, but to their family too."

Previously #TeamNomads have also completed the Snowdonia Half Marathon and Hell Up North Half Marathon, the UK's toughest half marathon. They make a great team.

Prostate Cancer UK's mission statement is simple: We fund research to stop prostate cancer killing men.

You can donate to #TeamNomads' JustGiving page through this link. Mozey, Dan, Foz, Stu, Tierney and Tyson want to inspire you to give whatever you can, today.

Charity Registration No. 1005541 and in Scotland (SC039332).

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.