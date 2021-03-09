  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Inspiring Local Lads Doing One for the Boys

Published: 9th March 2021 16:07

Five local Neston lads, the best of friends, taking on yet another huge challenge, this time in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.  

Stuart Sadler, Neil Forrest, Craig Tierney, Mike Mosedale, Daniel Griffiths and Robert Tyson are six names that make you feel proud to share Neston as home. In their own words, they simply want "to give back".

#TeamNomads

There isn't enough to contend with in the world today, so they decided it was time to embrace completing the huge Peak District Challenge. #TeamNomads will descend on Bakewell, Derbyshire on 3-4 July this summer.

#TeamNomads

This group of aged males (they're all approaching the big 40 this year), will run, jog, walk and hike 100 kilometres through the beautiful Peak District National Park.  At least the views will be lovely and fingers crossed for the weather.

#TeamNomads

#TeamNomads

Neil says: "This challenge will be as much of a mental challenge, as it will be a physical one for us.

"Over the years, we have each lost someone close to us to cancer and as a group of (ageing) men, we couldn't think of a better charity to raise money for other than Prostate Cancer UK.

"This is a charity extremely close to my family after seeing first hand what damage this cruel disease not only does to a person, but to their family too."

#TeamNomads

Previously #TeamNomads have also completed the Snowdonia Half Marathon and Hell Up North Half Marathon, the UK's toughest half marathon. They make a great team.

Prostate Cancer UK's mission statement is simple: We fund research to stop prostate cancer killing men.  

You can donate to #TeamNomads' JustGiving page through this link. Mozey, Dan, Foz, Stu, Tierney and Tyson want to inspire you to give whatever you can, today.

#TeamNomads

#TeamNomads

Charity Registration No. 1005541 and in Scotland (SC039332).

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies