Neston

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Hip & Harmony Welcomes Kids to DASH Back into the Real World

Published: 9th March 2021 18:09

It's been a long, long road, but we're nearly there now - it's time to get kids back into activities that are great for their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Welcome to D.A.S.H.

Hip & Harmony invite you to sign up your youngsters to brand new, real world, sessions on Saturday mornings at the Dee Sea Scout Centre in Burton Road, Neston.

D.A.S.H with Hip & Harmony

Young people in Key Stage 2 (other ages considered, so get in touch with queries) will be led by two fabulous, professional people. There's Olivier-Award-winning choreographer Beverley Norris Edmunds, who has an outstanding CV covering the West End, Broadway and TV and Neston's own Paula Prytherch, Creative Director of Hip & Harmony CIC, who has sung and recorded with a huge range of artists, including Ringo Star, Damon Albarn, Seal, Jon Bon Jovi and Imogen Heap.

D.A.S.H. will combine actings, singing and dance routines from West End Musicals, with an urban twist.  It's a 14 week term, commencing in April and will culminate in routines being filmed by Capture Services as part of Hip & Harmony's Celebration of Youth Show in July.

Speaking about D.A.S.H, Paula said: "We will be encouraging young people to have fun, build focus, skills and confidence.

"It's more important than ever to get young people together, to help rebuild their social skills and interactivity.

"Let's dust off lockdown and get back to what we love!"

Each two hour session will cost just £10.  You'll need to get in touch asap to secure your place, so for more info, an enrolment pack or to book, please email paula@hipandharmony.co.uk today.

D.A.S.H. with Hip & Harmony

National Lottery Community Fund

 

 

