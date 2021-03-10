Constabulary's Plan for Visitors to Cheshire Beauty Spots

Published: 10th March 2021 13:17

In "normal" times, visitors flock to Parkgate and Neston to enjoy the views and architecture and all that's on offer in this Conservation Area.

Many visitors have still descended on the area during lockdown, drawn by its charms. But Cheshire Constabulary are urging residents once again, to stay local and follow guidance, following the relaxation of restrictions in the coronavirus legislation.

Photo by Dave Mort Photography (link opens Instagram).

On Monday 8 March, England took its first step of the gradual relaxation with the reopening of schools.

As part of the changes, the public can now visit local public outdoor places to take part in recreation with their own household or one other person from outside their household.

Following the changes officers will continue to engage and explain the rules with the public but will move to enforce when met with blatant and repeat breaches.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: "As we move into spring and summer we know that more people will be visiting beauty spots across Cheshire.

"The rules in place remain clear and officers will be supporting the relaxation of the rules and will be enforcing when met with blatant and repeat breaches.

"If you are visiting beauty spots for recreation or exercise, only do so with members of your household/bubble or one person from outside your household.

"Please also think, is it necessary to travel to a beauty spot to do this, or can you do it more locally to your home?

"It is really important that although you can now meet up recreationally you must still stay at home as much as possible to continue to keep the infection rate down."

Since the lockdown regulations began in January, Cheshire Constabulary have issued more than 1,273 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs).

FPNs have been issued for a range of blatant breaches such as birthday parties, businesses remaining open when they should be closed and multiple people travelling without reasonable excuse.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane said: "Cheshire residents have made great sacrifices over the last year but it is really important that we do not damage the hard work we have done in reducing coronavirus cases.

"There are still strict rules in place which we all need to follow in order to see further relaxation of the national lockdown restrictions."

For further advice and guidance please visit the Government website.

To report a coronavirus breach visit the Cheshire Police website.

