Talking Point: Architect Herbert J. Rowse

Published: 11th March 2021 09:27

At Parkgate Society's next Zoom meeting, members will be joined by speaker Professor Ian Tomlinson.

On Monday 15 March, Parkgate Society will be holding their online Zoom meeting for members.

The speaker will be Professor Ian Tomlinson, who will be talking on the subject of Liverpool architect 'Herbert J Rowse: A new Architecture for Liverpool and Wirral'.

The talk will commence at 8pm and participants are welcome to join from 7.45pm.

To access the link please contact membership@parkgatesociety.co.uk.

