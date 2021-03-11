  • Bookmark this page

Local Business Owners Let's Talk

Published: 11th March 2021 09:32

Tonight at 6.30pm, Rural Localities invite you to the next installment of the series of High Street Support meetings.

As part of the session AboutMyArea.co.uk/CH64 will be providing an update on the Neston Life app and discussing the Neston Independents project plan, to create a virtual hub for the eclectic mix of Independent businesses we're lucky to have in Neston.

The Rural Localities team at Cheshire West and Chester Council are hosting the meeting and will also be providing updates about the next steps in their High Street Support Campaign, that is being delivered in conjunction with Vivid Creative Marketing Agency.

Also on the agenda is a discussion point regarding social distancing measures for Parkgate in light of lockdown restrictions easing.

Last, but certainly not least, the team want to talk about an exciting opportunity to be involved in a pop-up alfresco scheme.

The meeting will take place at 6.30pm this evening Thursday 11 March 2021. For access details, please email rurallocality@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Rural Localities look forward to your input.

Neston town centrePhoto captured by Bernard Rose Photography - @brpimages on Twitter.

Comments

