Keeping Little Actors Busy Over Easter

Published: 11th March 2021 14:32

Coming out of the pandemic, children need creative activities more than ever. Enter Stage Left: Little Actors Theatre Company, who are running a holiday course over the Easter break.

Award winning Little Actors Theatre Company is offering a creative course during the Easter holidays.

At Little Actors' theatre space in Brook Street, there will be workshops in drama, dance, singing and crafts. The course is designed for children aged 5-11 years and will be led by professional actor Fern Evans.

Participation in the arts is proven to improve health and wellbeing and coming out of the pandemic, children need creative activities more than ever.

Little Actors is a Registered Charity with an access for all ethos so will be offering free places for children registered for free school meals and also 50% discount for low-income families.

Places are limited so do apply early to avoid disappointment. Samantha Giblin, Artistic Director says: "We'd love your child to join us for some creative, holiday fun!"

Details of the course are available by emailing or calling 07385 849864.

