  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Keeping Little Actors Busy Over Easter

Published: 11th March 2021 14:32

Coming out of the pandemic, children need creative activities more than ever. Enter Stage Left: Little Actors Theatre Company, who are running a holiday course over the Easter break. 

Little Actors Easter
 

Award winning Little Actors Theatre Company is offering a creative course during the Easter holidays.

At Little Actors' theatre space in Brook Street, there will be workshops in drama, dance, singing and crafts. The course is designed for children aged 5-11 years and will be led by professional actor Fern Evans.

Participation in the arts is proven to improve health and wellbeing and coming out of the pandemic, children need creative activities more than ever.

Little Actors is a Registered Charity with an access for all ethos so will be offering free places for children registered for free school meals and also 50% discount for low-income families.

Places are limited so do apply early to avoid disappointment. Samantha Giblin, Artistic Director says: "We'd love your child to join us for some creative, holiday fun!"

Details of the course are available by emailing or calling 07385 849864.

Little Actors Easter Poster
 
LATC logo
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies