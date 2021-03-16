Neston Independent Businesses - You've Survived, Now It's Time to Thrive

Published: 16th March 2021 09:07

We're passionate about bringing together businesses, customers, events and all things Neston. So we're introducing Neston Independents....

Promoting local, independent businesses

Providing an online, affordable hub, with a web app for your business



Maximising your exposure to exising and potential customers and visitors

Getting Neston's businesses moving again.



Neston is blessed with a wealth of independent businesses, an eclectic mix of shops and services, eateries and homewares. We're passionate about seeing hard-earned money spent locally and believe now is the time to revitalise, bring back a sense of hustle and bustle, magnify Neston nostalgia and bring that to life in people's hands and homes.

In partnership with Cheshire West and Chester Council and also Neston Town Council, we plan to launch this 'shop local' initiative by championing and maximising your online presence and developing a convenient journey for your customer.

You may well be familiar with the Independent Wirral and Wirral Spend Independent reward programmes. Following much the same ethos we want to introduce a Neston-specific identity, designed to profile our area and all it has to offer.

A collective loyalty scheme may well follow, but initially this project is about getting an online identity established for the products and services available locally, that allows customers to more readily and conveniently access them.

Apps are where it's at these days and developing your own app is an expensive option, particularly now. What we'll be offering is your own mini app, that can be everything from an appointment booking facility, a full-blown shop or something in-between.

You will have your own back-office to monitor stats and update details. The mini app is web-based so you can also advertise your URL elsewhere. Plus, you'll be visible in the one-stop online shop for Neston, a convenient place for residents and visitors to find everything they need to know about the area, its businesess and the community.

Why now?



It is a harsh truth that COVID-19 has only accelerated the decline of the high street. Consumers have welcomed the ability to shop remotely and have goods and services delivered to the door, drawn by the speed of delivery and the convenience of not leaving home.

Whilst the lockdown can certainly be blamed for the dramatic drop in footfall, this shift in habits will outlive any 'reopening of society'.

Geography means that local business is best-placed to deliver speedily and/or offer convenient click & collect services. And service, experience and reputation are the key differentiators between Independents and corporate giants.

How will it work?



The Neston Independents hub will sit within the Neston Life app primarily, and the customer journey replicated on AboutMyArea.co.uk/CH64. Content will be categorised, to channel visitors based on want or need, as follows:

Neston Home

Neston Gift

Neston Service

Neston Wellbeing

Neston Eats

Neston Marketplace

Every participating business will have it's own presence in the relevant category, either as a stand-alone online presence, or signposting customers to your own website/social media feeds, or both!

Grant funding will cover the initial project set-up and launch, then there will be an ongoing, but moderate, monthly service charge per business. Our aim is to make this affordable for all, so that as many businesses as possible can be on board.

If you'd like to find out more, please get in touch. We'll send you a no-obligation, simple form to fill out, which will help us plan next steps.

Together, let's get Neston's business community moving again. #NestonIndependents

