Family Thanks Neston Angels' Befriender

Author: Neston Angels Published: 15th March 2021 09:42

A Neston Angels' befriender has been warmly thanked by the family of the local man she supported for three years.

Irene was invited by the family to attend the funeral of Harry Hunt at Blacon in February, and was surprised and touched when she was given a special thank you during the service, and presented with a card and flowers.

The family's thank you message to Irene read: "Dear Irene, Thank you for the friendship and kindness you showed my dad throughout his later years. You were a ray of sunshine to him and always brightened his day whenever you spent time with him."

Harry was a devoted family man and a local hero in his day, proudly representing Tranmere Rovers FC and England Under 21s. He was a well-known member of Neston British Legion, and he gave much of his time to coach football at Neston Nomads when he retired.

When Harry was first introduced to Irene in March 2017, he had had a few falls and had lost his confidence in going out alone. He was extra pleased to have Irene as his befriender as she had worked with Harry's wife at Neston High School.

With Irene's support and encouragement, Harry began to go to local luncheon clubs and Senior Matinees at Neston Community Youth Centre, and gradually began taking independent walks and bus trips again to his favourite places in Wirral.





Harry's son said of Irene at the time: "What she's done for my dad has been absolutely brilliant. Ten years ago, we lost my mum unexpectedly after a routine knee operation, and dad's never got over it. Irene has made such a difference. She takes him shopping, out for meals, and never lets him down."

When Harry was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Irene continued to support him for as long as she could before the COVID pandemic stopped visits. The family are now fundraising in memory of Harry for Alzheimer's Research UK. You can donate by clicking here

Irene was close to tears when she described how the family had thanked her, and was pleased that Neston Angels' contribution has been recognised. "It's one of the nicest things anyone's done for me," said Irene, who has been a befriender with Neston Angels for four years.

Visit the Neston Angels page to volunteer as a befriender or to refer a person for support from a friendly local volunteer.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.