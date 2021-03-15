We Love Burton and So Does Gordale

Published: 15th March 2021 13:11

Facebook community group 'We love Burton' put a plea out for soil for their shiny new planter and Gordale Garden and Home Centre heard the call.

Community group 'We love Burton' has more than 130 members on Facebook, all people passionate about volunteering and community projects in the village. Members do litter picking, bulb planting, maintaining public spaces and anything else that will improve this idyllic village.

Recently they have put up more bird and bat boxes, on trees behind Gladstone Village Hall, so now there are four bat boxes of different types, twelve bird nesting boxes and another doxen roosting pouches for the tiny birds. Also houses for bugs, bees and hedgehogs and in addition, wild flowers are promised soon.

Thanks to funding by local Councillor Myles Hogg, Cheshire West and Chester Council, a shiny new planter was delivered to the village at the end of January, taking pride of place at the junction of Mudhouse Lane.

On Saturday 13 March the 'We love Burton' group put out a call to members to please start filling the planter with soil, saying: The only issue is it does not have any soil yet.... Could you spare some soil or compost to put in it? When it is full, it can be planted with lovely flowers for the spring."

Gordale, being situated in Burton, are always keen to aid community initiatives where they can. Jill Nicholson, owner at Gordale, was thanked only recently in fact, for their donation of funds to help wildlife in this conservation area.

So when they realised soil was needed, soil they delivered. Already this past weekend Gordale have filled the planter and said: "We'll be back soon with some lovely plants for the spring." Gordale have said that they were: "delighted to complete the first stage of the newly installed Burton planter."

'We love Burton' thanked Gordale on social media, having been surprised to find out where the soil had appeared from. Now, there has even been a further offer of support from Dovecote Nurseries, saying they're happy to donate plants. Well done all involved, the planter is only outshone by your community spirit.

