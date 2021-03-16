COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 16th March 2021 13:18

Neston and its surrounding villages are on the roadmap out of lockdown.

Current case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for the 7 days to 10 March 2021 are as follows (numbers quoted in brackets are week 25 February - 3 March):

Little Neston 3 (<=2)

Neston <=2 (3)



Parkgate <=2 (<=2)



Willaston & Thornton <=2 (3)

Number of cases is very low now and where stated as <=2, aren't stated as absolute figures in order to protect data.

The rate per 100,000 for Little Neston in isolation is 64.10.

Data by ward can be found here.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep their physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you have symptoms or to get tested.

