Unsung Heroes on the High Street

Published: 17th March 2021 11:20

Residents are being asked to show their thanks and support to the local businesses, across the Neston area and beyond, that have been part of the small army of essential workers keeping the country going.

Whilst non-essential shops have remained closed during the current restrictions, it's the shops that have re-invented the way we shop that now deserve a thank you.

If you want to help to thank everyone working in the food/retail sector who have worked tirelessly to serve their customers throughout this difficult time, then share your stories on social media. Which shop is your favourite?

Which shop has gone the extra mile to welcome you and who are your unsung heroes on the high street?

As preparations start for re-opening the High Street, who are you looking forward to re-visiting? This is also an opportunity to welcome back your favourite shops that have had to close and you can't wait to see them back.

You may want to tag #NestonIndependents, where we're championing these fantastic businesses on our doorstep.

Also, using the hashtag #EatDrinkShopCWC, follow @Go_CheshireWest on Twitter and Cheshire West and Chester Council on Facebook to share comments and for regular updates on the re-opening of shops across the borough.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: "From the supermarkets to take-aways to our markets and restaurants, I'm sure everyone has their own unsung hero.

"During March let's all say thanks to all of the high street shops that have kept us going.

"Plans started on the first day of the current restrictions on how our high streets can re-open. Carefully, Warmly, Calmly was the message at the end of last year and that message is even more important now.

"We just need to keep being careful; during the current restrictions we are still able to shop for essentials, like food and medicine, but we must remember the real essentials of wearing a face covering inside, social distancing by giving each other two metres' space and remembering to wash our hands or use hand sanitiser regularly.

"There is at last a sign of turning things around as more people receive the vaccination."

One-way systems and a limit on the number of shoppers in store, social distancing markers, suggesting we shop by ourselves and reminders to customers to only touch items they intend to buy will be with us for a few months still.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has been supporting businesses across the borough, by distributing grants from the Government, running online courses with partners and working with more than 1,000 of the borough's businesses, including shops, pubs and restaurants, hairdressers, beauticians, barbers, taxi firms, childminders, care homes, gyms and manufacturers, supporting them to put in the best measures to keep staff and residents safe.

For Neston area businesses offering delivery and collection, please click here.

For information on home delivery from Cheshire businesses visit the ‘Coping with Coronavirus' pages and click on ‘meals, food shopping and other practical support'.

Further information can also be found in our previous stories 'Support Available to You Dealing With the Pandemic' and 'Dealing With COVID-19'.

I you are a business in the Neston area, we want to support you to thrive and expand your reach online. The Neston Independents project has just started to gain pace and you can read all about it here.

