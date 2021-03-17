A540 Scheme in Neston Gets £3m Boost

Published: 17th March 2021 17:13

A year ago, the Action54Zero group that campaigns for safety measures on Neston's main road was delighted to hear that Cheshire West and Chester Council was committed to the scheme to improve safety at the junctions with Raby Park Road and Quarry Road.

Now the group has been told that this commitment is backed by £3m in the Council's capital programme with a plan to complete the scheme by 2023. Before work begins Council officers have to undertake land surveys and check the views of local residents.

This success has been achieved through a constructive and collaborative process between campaigners, Council members and officers. It marks the high point of the campaign of Pauline Fielding, whose son Andrew was killed at the junction by a driver who did not stay at the scene and who was never traced.

Pauline Fielding has been supported by local residents, councillors and by Neston High School, where Andrew was a student. The improvements at the junction are key to the safety of staff and students attending the school as well as residents attending the recreation centre.

Pauline Fielding's tireless efforts in this campaign - and her wider work for RoadPeace - were recognised by an MBE at the end of last year.

After a recent meeting with councillors and officers Pauline Fielding said: "I was delighted and relieved to hear that money has been secured to complete the scheme to reduce dangers at the junction where Andrew died over 26 years ago. Completion of the much-needed project cannot come soon enough!

"I would like to thank the councillors and officers of Cheshire West and Chester Council, Justin Madders MP, Action54Zero, Neston High School and the whole community for their support of our campaign over so many years.

"I have been supported throughout this time by RoadPeace, the national charity for road crash victims, which also campaigns to reduce road danger and seek justice for victims.

"Sincere thanks to you all."

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "I am pleased to be able to confirm that funding has been allocated over the next two financial years to develop a scheme that will improve the safety of the A540 for all road users and in particular, the junction with Raby Park Road.

"We will build on the considerable engagement that has already taken place to get to this point and I look forward to working positively with land and property owners directly affected by the proposed improvement scheme, to secure successful delivery for all members of the community.

"I would once again like to thank Mrs Fielding and the group for their passionate and determined campaign to improve safety and connectivity on this stretch of highway."

To read our feature on Pauline being awarded her well-deserved MBE, click here.

