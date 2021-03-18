  • Bookmark this page

To Quiz or Not to Quiz? That is the Question!

Published: 18th March 2021 10:09

This Shakespeare Week, Neston Library in collaboration with Little Actors Theatre Company want to find out if you know your Antonio from your Ariel? Your Robin from your Romeo? Your Malvolio from your Macbeth? 

Quiz for Shakespeare Week

Cheshire West and Chester Libraries have a range of activities happening in celebration of Shakespeare Week, which runs from15-21 March 2021. It is a national annual celebration giving children opportunities for enriching and enjoyable early experiences of Shakespeare.

Neston Library have enlisted the help of Little Actors, who will play Quiz Master for the evening. If you think you would enjoy this fun-filled, fact-packed, Bard-based brain buster of a quiz, Little Actors ask: "... why not log on and get stuck in?! Winning is not 'the be all and the end all', you don't need to be an expert to get involved and play along."

Join them for the free 'Do You Know Your Shakespeare?' quiz on Zoom, tonight Thursday 18 March at 7pm. 

It is free to take part and you can register for all the details and book, on the Ticket Source website here.

