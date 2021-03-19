  • Bookmark this page

St Winefride's Superheroes Raising A Smile

Published: 19th March 2021 15:50

St Winefride's Primary school was full of superheroes today to 'Raise a Smile' for Red Nose Day. 

St Winefride's

Today on Red Nose Day, St Winefride's has been a school full of superheroes celebrating, rejoicing and raising funds toward the Comic Relief 2021 ‘Raise a Smile' campaign.

St Winefride's

There were classic superheroes, from Spider-Man to Supergirl, and also recognised were the superheroes that have helped and supported the nation during the past year, from teachers to nurses and doctors. They even had a tribute to national treasure Sir Captain Tom Moore.

St Winefride's

Comic Relief will be hosting the telethon from 7pm this evening on BBC One. They say: "Red Nose Day has arrived and this year it's never felt more important to have some fun and raise money to support people living incredibly tough lives. We need the power of funny to turn laughs into lasting change. So whatever you can do, please join us." 

