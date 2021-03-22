  • Bookmark this page

Crazy Hair, Crazy Socks, Crazy Day!

Author: Rob Golding Published: 22nd March 2021 09:34

Pupils and staff at Neston Primary School supported Red Nose Day by wearing red clothes, odd socks and crazy hair styles.

Neston Primary RND 2021

Neston Primary RND 2021

The day was great fun, colourful and enjoyable. The pupils and staff donated £252 to be used to support worthy causes in the UK and overseas.

Neston Primary RND 2021

Neston Primary RND 2021

Rob Golding, Headteacher said: "Helping other has always been very important to us as a school. This year we felt it was really important to be involved in Red Nose Day. Although it was a far from 'normal day' in school, it was nice to be taking part in what felt like a normal part of of our school year."

Neston Primary RND 2021

Neston Primary RND 2021

Neston Primary RND 2021

