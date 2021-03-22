  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Volunteer Apeeal to Support Over 80s 2nd Dose Vaccine Rollout

Published: 22nd March 2021 10:46

Neston Community Youth Centre appeal for volunteers to help facilitate our most vulnerable getting their second dose of the COVID vaccination.

Volunteer Appeal

If you can help, please click here to volunteer 

Gareth Prytherch, Manager at NCYC writes: "As you may already know, since early January we have been supporting the surgeries in Neston and Willaston to rollout the vaccine to our residents who are at the highest risk from COVID-19. Because of the work local medical staff have done, supported by our incredible volunteers, our town and villages are some of the highest percentage rollout areas and we all agree we couldn't have done it without their support.

"Late last week, the surgeries were informed that new deliveries of vaccines would be arriving this week for the over 80s and over 75s second doses. We know from the first time around that as fierce as this group was in spirit, some needed more support physically.

"Our volunteers have done a fantastic job so far but we need more and you can you help once again to get our town and village elders fully vaccinated and help us all to keep moving forward along the roadmap out of lockdown?

"We really hope you can help us to get the job done. If you can, simply click and book to volunteer an hour and a half of your time over the next 10 days. Thank You!"

If you can help, please click here to volunteer
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies