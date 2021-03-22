Neston

Local News Volunteer Apeeal to Support Over 80s 2nd Dose Vaccine Rollout Published: 22nd March 2021 10:46 Neston Community Youth Centre appeal for volunteers to help facilitate our most vulnerable getting their second dose of the COVID vaccination. If you can help, please click here to volunteer Gareth Prytherch, Manager at NCYC writes: "As you may already know, since early January we have been supporting the surgeries in Neston and Willaston to rollout the vaccine to our residents who are at the highest risk from COVID-19. Because of the work local medical staff have done, supported by our incredible volunteers, our town and villages are some of the highest percentage rollout areas and we all agree we couldn't have done it without their support.



"Late last week, the surgeries were informed that new deliveries of vaccines would be arriving this week for the over 80s and over 75s second doses. We know from the first time around that as fierce as this group was in spirit, some needed more support physically.



"Our volunteers have done a fantastic job so far but we need more and you can you help once again to get our town and village elders fully vaccinated and help us all to keep moving forward along the roadmap out of lockdown?



"We really hope you can help us to get the job done. If you can, simply click and book to volunteer an hour and a half of your time over the next 10 days. Thank You!" If you can help, please click here to volunteer