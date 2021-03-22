Neston Ladies Day 2021 Cancelled

Published: 22nd March 2021 17:23

A Statement from Lady Patroness of Neston Female Society

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic and in order to comply with the Government's lockdown roadmap, it is with great regret and sadness that Neston Female Society have had to take the decision to cancel this year's Annual Procession of Neston Female Society, which was due to take place on Thursday 3rd June 2021.

Unfortunately the nationwide restrictions in Step 3 of the roadmap means that limits on social contact and larger events are likely to remain in place until 21st June at the earliest.

We have not been able to arrange an Annual General Meeting of Neston Female Society as yet, but we are optimistic that this can happen later in the year and we can then start planning for next year's event which will take place on Thursday 2nd June 2022. As recently announced by the Government, this date will also be a bank holiday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee 70th year on the throne.

Rosemary Cornah

Lady Patroness

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.