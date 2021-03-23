Aldi Celebrates Neston Colleague for Going the Extra Mile

Published: 23rd March 2021 10:40

To mark the anniversary of the UK's first national lockdown, Aldi is recognising amazing colleagues across the country who have gone above and beyond to support their local community.

All Aldi colleagues are frontline heroes who have worked throughout the pandemic to keep the nation fed, and their efforts have ensured that customers continue to have access to fresh affordable food.



Abbie Edwards, Store Operations Assistant at Aldi's Neston regional distribution centre, has been nominated for her acts of kindness throughout the pandemic.





Three years ago, Abbie 'adopted' a Grandad, Bob, through an Age UK befriending scheme. Bob is a 94-year-old WWII veteran, living alone with little surrounding family. During the pandemic, Abbie has done Bob's weekly shopping and stayed connected by arranging weekly calls.

Separately, she has continued to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust throughout 2020, winning the 'Altogether Unstoppable' award for Aldi in December 2020 for her fundraising efforts over the past 5 years.



Jon Wilson, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: "The past year has been incredibly difficult for everyone and we want to thank every single one of our Aldi colleagues for their hard work and commitment throughout.



"Our amazing colleagues across the country are devoted to feeding the nation and have worked tirelessly over the last year, going above and beyond to support their local communities."

Thank you Abbie for being a shining example of community spirit, in our home town Neston.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.