The Neston Easter Mousehunt Coming to a Town Near Us

Published: 23rd March 2021 21:35

These little mice will be hiding all around Neston this Easter Saturday, waiting for your little mouse detectives to find them.

Meet Candycane, Berry, All Bright and Neon, four of the cutest little mice one ever did see. They're both mischievious and exclusive, made especially for the children who find them.

Four hiding places in Neston and Little Neston have already been scoped and there will be four of the same mouse hidden at each location. Let's hope all sixteen mice find new homes before they get too nippy. 

Easter Mousehunt 2021 Candycane is pink, Berry is deep coral, All Bright is rainbow colours and Neon is neon yellow.

The Easter Mousehunt will run as a one day event on Saturday 3 April, with clues for all four locations being issued on Facebook at 11am. The clues will go up on the JimJamsGifts feed and will also be shared to local group pages.

Emma, owner at JimJamsGifts, says: "We ran a Mousehunt in the village for the children, during the last half-term and it was so much fun! I think we had most of the village out looking for them, so we decided to to do a big one day event for them at Easter.

"I think this past year has been very tough on the children and I wanted to do something that gave them a reason to get out in the fresh air with their families and have a bit of fun.

"I love making the mice and I had so much fun hiding them and seeing the happy faces on the kids that found them. I can't wait for the Easter Mousehunt."

If you find a mouse, tell Emma on their Facebook page so she can let everybody know once all sixteen have found new homes. It would be lovely to see pictures of seekers and finders.

The mice are all looking fabulous and bright so are going to be hard to hide, but it is promised that they will still be hard to find, so good luck Mice Detectives and Happy Easter hunting.

 

