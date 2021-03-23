  • Bookmark this page

The Friends of Hampstons Well Launch

Published: 23rd March 2021 21:37

To support the launch of the Friends of Hampstons Well, there will be an online meeting Tuesday 30 March.

With the support of local residents, Cheshire West and Chester Council would like to invite those who are interested and would like to get involved, to an online Microsoft Teams meeting on Tuesday 30 March at 6pm.

There, they hope to formalise the group, appoint a committee, and discuss a programme of works. Joining the conversation will be Cheshire West Voluntary Action who can provide advice and support.

Hampstons Well

To receive information on how to attend the meeting, or any further information please email your interest to CWAC Rural Locality team.

The team would also like to say a huge thank you to all those who attended the Hampstons Well Community Engagement meeting at the end of February and they say: "It was great to see so many people wanting to actively be involved in the site and work in partnership with CWAC to continue to enhance the historic site in Burton."

Hampstons Well Memorial Plaques

