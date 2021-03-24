Enjoy Easter Afternoon Tea in the Comfort of Your Own Home

Published: 24th March 2021 10:52

The Blue Bicycle, Neston, thinks that a four-day Bank Holiday weekend is the perfect excuse for a treat and so they've developed an Afternoon Tea package that looks delicious.

For family, a loved one or spoil yourself, this array of yumminess makes for a lovely Easter.

Made fresh and beautifully packaged, you can call in to The Blue Bicycle one of the four days over the weekend to collect.

On the menu for adults is a selection of sandwiches:

Smoked salmon & cream cheese



Egg & cress



Ham & mustard

Savoury skewer - Parma ham, tomato, feta & olive

And a mouth-watering selection of desserts:

Lemon & raspberry drizzle



Victoria sponge



Fruit scone with butter and jam



Mini Egg chocolate brownie



Chocolate strawberries

All this for £15.95 per person and there is a children's menu available too, priced at £10 per child.

The Blue Bicycle team will call last orders Thursday 1 April at 3pm so get your order in online today.

