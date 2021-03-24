  • Bookmark this page

Neston Music Festival 2021 Cancelled

Published: 24th March 2021 17:06

A statement from the Chair of the Neston Music Festival, regarding cancellation of the 2021 event.

 Neston Music Festival 2019

Late last year the group behind the annual Neston Music Festival for the second year running had to cancel plans for a Music Festival this spring owing to the pandemic and had hopes of organising instead a festival in the autumn.

However in the light of the ongoing uncertainties of the pandemic situation and the long lead times necessary to co-ordinate events and secure the venues and artists for these concerts we have reluctantly abandoned the plan for an autumn event in order to concentrate instead on the festival in the spring of 2022.

In the meantime, in order to keep the music scene alive in Neston and to promote the 2022 festival members of the group are hoping to be able to organise a series of standalone concerts during the autumn/winter. Details of these will be published when the situation clarifies but at the moment penciled in are concerts by a big band, a jazz band, instrumental soloists and organ recitals.

The Music Festival has grown bigger each year and hopefully next spring will see us all vaccinated and with the pandemic well and truly behind us we can enjoy an even bigger and better festival.

Pat Hughes
Chair of the Neston Music Festival

A selection of photographs follow to remind us of the successful Neston Music Festival 2019:

Neston Music Festival 2019

Neston Music Festival 2019

Neston Music Festival 2019

