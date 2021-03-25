Panel Finds Neston High Deputy Head Should Stay in Teaching

Published: 25th March 2021 15:27

A professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency convened virtually earlier this month to consider the case of Mr James Dathan, who acted as an Assistant Headteacher and the Head of Mathematics at Neston High School 2013-2019.

The allegation was first brought by another member of staff at the School in July 2019. Neston High conducted a full investigation into the incident and Mr Dathan ceased working there following his resignation in September 2019.

Subsequently the school held a disciplinary meeting to consider Mr Dathan's conduct and it was concluded that Mr Dathan would have been dismissed on the grounds of gross misconduct had it not been for his resignation.

It was alleged that Mr Dathan was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and/or conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute and at his hearing, Mr Dathan admitted the facts of parts of the allegation.

The panel further noted that Mr Dathan's actions came contrary to advice and/or warnings he had been given in relation to conduct and/or the need to maintain appropriate professional boundaries with pupils in 2017.

Based on the Panel's recommendation, a decision was made on behalf of the Secretary of State that Mr Dathan may continue to teach.

The Representative decision-maker Sarah Buxcey concluded: "Whilst the panel considered that Mr Dathan's behaviour... was over-familiar, playful and inappropriate, the panel did not consider that this necessarily amounted to "flirtatious" behaviour, particularly given its connotations with behaviour that was in some way of a sexual nature or was motivated by sexual intent.

"The panel noted how the behaviour displayed by Mr Dathan may have been perceived by others in that way; however, the fact that some witnesses did not find this behaviour to be flirtatious was an example of how perceptions could differ.

"The panel was satisfied that the conduct of Mr Dathan amounted to misconduct of a serious nature which fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession, particularly in the context of repeated warnings.

"The panel decided that there was a strong public interest consideration in retaining Mr Dathan in the profession, since no doubt had been cast upon his abilities as a teacher and mentor to other teachers, as well as his abilities to engage with challenging students. No doubt was cast upon Mr Dathan's ability to make a valuable contribution to the profession in a specialist subject."

Ms Buxcey said: "I agree with the panel that the publication of the adverse findings it has made would be

sufficient to send an appropriate message to the teacher as to the standards of behaviour that were not acceptable and that the publication would meet the public interest requirement of declaring proper standards of the profession."

The decision-maker felt that a prohibition order would clearly deprive the public of his contribution to the profession and is neither proportionate or in the public interest.

