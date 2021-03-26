Neston In Conversation with the Christian Faith

Published: 26th March 2021 09:08

Spring is all about new beginnings and so, starting this April in Neston, is a new conversation about the Christian faith.

Are you curious to know more about Christianity and to chat it through with others? The Church of England in Neston has several groups that meet regularly on Zoom, known as Growing In Fath Together (GIFT) groups.

Take time together to look at the Bible, have some quiet time, just listen or talk about your thoughts as you wish. You would be very welcome at the new GIFT group 'Bible, Prayer, Conversation'.

The BPC New group, set to be as regular a feature as the BBC News.

Everyday life can be hectic and many of us have had the luxury this past year to step back and take stock. Have a quiet period of reflection, read a Bible passage together, followed by discussion and fellowship.

Reverend Alan Dawson says: "We are launching a new group to explore the Bible together and thought it may well appeal to others in the community."

All are invited to join the new group which will meet for one hour every month, online, so you need a device that allows you to download Zoom software.

The next meeting will take place Tuesday 13 April between 8-9pm. To register your interest please email Rev. Alan a.dawson67@outlook.com, or Tony tonycooke34@icloud.com.

