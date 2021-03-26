  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston In Conversation with the Christian Faith

Published: 26th March 2021 09:08

Spring is all about new beginnings and so, starting this April in Neston, is a new conversation about the Christian faith.

Bible reading

Are you curious to know more about Christianity and to chat it through with others? The Church of England in Neston has several groups that meet regularly on Zoom, known as Growing In Fath Together (GIFT) groups.

Take time together to look at the Bible, have some quiet time, just listen or talk about your thoughts as you wish.  You would be very welcome at the new GIFT group 'Bible, Prayer, Conversation'.

Bible, Prayer, ConversationThe BPC New group, set to be as regular a feature as the BBC News.

Everyday life can be hectic and many of us have had the luxury this past year to step back and take stock. Have a quiet period of reflection, read a Bible passage together, followed by discussion and fellowship.

Reverend Alan Dawson says: "We are launching a new group to explore the Bible together and thought it may well appeal to others in the community."  

All are invited to join the new group which will meet for one hour every month, online, so you need a device that allows you to download Zoom software. 

The next meeting will take place Tuesday 13 April between 8-9pm. To register your interest please email Rev. Alan a.dawson67@outlook.com, or Tony tonycooke34@icloud.com.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies